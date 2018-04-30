Sunnyside police arrest several over weekend

SUNNYSIDE — Police arrested several people over the weekend, from April 27-30, including:
Friday, April 27
Racquel E. Garcia, 34, of 408 Yakima Valley Highway (Rodeway Inn) No. 167, Sunnyside, 5:09 p.m., at Rodeway Inn, other agency hold.
Luis Ramos DelaRiva, 36, of 804 Upland Drive, Sunnyside, 10:43 p.m., at 700 Columbia Ave., fourth-degree domestic violence.
Saturday, April 28
Eleuterio Banderas Ortiz, 45, of 930 Puterbaugh Road, Grandview, 6:25 p.m., in the 3700 block of Outlook Road, Sunnyside, driving with no valid license without ID.
Gilbert Vela Perales-Esperanza, 48, of 641 Outlook Road, Outlook, 9:13 p.m., at the intersection of East Lincoln Avenue ad South 16th Street, third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Sunday, April 29
Javier Sanchez Galvan, 45, of 1519 S. 16th St., Yakima, 8:18 p.m., other agency hold.
Monday, April 30
Danil A. Tkachev, 37, of College Place, Wash., 12:30 a.m., two counts of other agency holds.
Veronia Maria Uribe, 29, of 763 Franks Road, Sunnyside, 12:55 a.m., at 100 Scoon Road, third-degree driving with a suspended license and other agency hold.
As of Monday morning, the municipal jail was housing 49 inmates, records show.
