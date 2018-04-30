SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF YAKIMA. In re the custody of Corban A. Carson; Erin Deery Petitioner, v. Crystal Carson Respondent. Cause no. 17-3-00172-39 Summons by Publication. To the father of Corban A. Carson, and anyone claiming a paternal interest, an amended non-parent custody petition was filed on 3/27/18. You are hearby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons on April 23, 2018, and de-fend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff Erin Deery, at her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. A hearing on this matter will be held on May 16, 2018 at 9:30 am at the Yakima County Superior Court, 128 N 2nd St Yakima, WA 98901. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.

Emily D. Schwab of Brumley & Hull.

32 N 3rd St Ste 435 Yakima, WA 98901

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

April 23, 30, May 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2018