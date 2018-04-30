Daily Sun logo

WSU regents to meet

The Daily Sun

As of Monday, April 30, 2018

SPOKANE — The Washington State University Board of  Regents  will meet May 3-4 at the Washington State University-Spokane campus.

It will take place in the College of Nursing Building.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Thursday, May 3

11:45 a.m. - Executive and Governance Committee, SNRS

12:15 p.m. - Board of  Regents  Lunch, SNRS 119

1:15 p.m. - Concurrent Meetings

  • • Research and Academic Affairs Committee, SNRS 205
  • • Student Affairs and Student Life Committee, SNRS
  • • Institutional Infrastructure Committee, SNRS 401 

2:30 p.m. - Finance and Compliance Committee, SNRS 205

3:45 p.m. - Strategic and Operational Excellence Committee, SNRS 205

4:45 p.m. - Special Meeting of the Trustees/Shareholders of the Students Book Corporation, SNRS 205

5:00 p.m. - Executive Session – SNRS 205

6:30 p.m. - Board of Regents Dinner, Churchill’s Steakhouse, 165 S. Post St., Spokane

Friday, May 4

8:00 a.m. -  Board of  Regents  Breakfast, SNRS 119

8:45 a.m. - Board of  Regents  Meeting, SNRS 205

In addition, regents will attend a reception at the Spokane Academic Center in the third-floor lobby, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 3.

On Friday, May 4 and Saturday May 5, regents will participate in ceremonies and activities associated with commencement for the Spokane and Pullman campuses.

﻿

