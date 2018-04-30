WSU regents to meet

SPOKANE — The Washington State University Board of Regents will meet May 3-4 at the Washington State University-Spokane campus.
It will take place in the College of Nursing Building.
The schedule is as follows:
11:45 a.m. - Executive and Governance Committee, SNRS
12:15 p.m. - Board of Regents Lunch, SNRS 119
1:15 p.m. - Concurrent Meetings
2:30 p.m. - Finance and Compliance Committee, SNRS 205
3:45 p.m. - Strategic and Operational Excellence Committee, SNRS 205
4:45 p.m. - Special Meeting of the Trustees/Shareholders of the Students Book Corporation, SNRS 205
5:00 p.m. - Executive Session – SNRS 205
6:30 p.m. - Board of Regents Dinner, Churchill’s Steakhouse, 165 S. Post St., Spokane
Friday, May 4
8:00 a.m. - Board of Regents Breakfast, SNRS 119
8:45 a.m. - Board of Regents Meeting, SNRS 205
In addition, regents will attend a reception at the Spokane Academic Center in the third-floor lobby, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 3.
On Friday, May 4 and Saturday May 5, regents will participate in ceremonies and activities associated with commencement for the Spokane and Pullman campuses.
