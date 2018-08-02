ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE
Sale Monday, August 6, 2018
Time of sale, 11:00 a.m.
M & R Sales & Towing
64491 Hwy 97
Toppenish, WA 98948
Inspections from 8 a.m. until sale.
2000 FORD CPE 1BAL313 ID
1FAFP4043Y7F218156
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
August 1, 2018
