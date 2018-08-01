CITY OF GRANGER

GRANGER HEARINGS EXAMINER

REVISED NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following applications have been proposed to the Hearings Examiner for the City of Granger.

File No. LU-2018-01. The applicant is requesting a Conditional Use Permit to (1) Construct and operate a horse arena/event facility to have the following type of activities: Rodeo, remote control races, concerts, teen pinning, roping, X game events, Monster Jam events, paintball events, archery events, any type of sporting event, carnivals, flea markets and any unforeseen events that are safe. (2) To operate two multi use event halls, one 32 feet by 274 feet and the other is 30 feet by 195 feet, to be used for meeting, birthday parties, corporate meetings and other similar type events. Applicant: Ryan Stonemetz, Spartan Sport Complex, 606 Division Road, Zillah, WA 98953. Project Location: The property is located at 300 E Avenue, Granger Washington, in the West 740 feet of the North 1143.5 feet of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 10 North, Range 21 East. Parcel Numbers: 211022-22412, 211022-22413, 211022-22414, and 211022- 22415.

File No. LU-2018-02. The applicant has filed an application for a zone amendment, changing the zone designation of the parcel from Rl-Single Residential Zone to a R2-Muli-Family Zone. Applicant: Jaquish Parker LLC, c/o Rose Parker, 3701 Gun Club Road, Unit 24, Yakima, WA 98901.

Project Location: Adjacent and South of 250 Cherry Hill Road on Lot A of Short Plat 7792736 in the Northwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 10 North, Range 21 East. Parcel Number: 211021-23421.

NOTICE IS GIVEN that said application LU-2018-01 will be considered by the Hearings Examiner for the City of Granger at an open recorded hearing at Granger City Hall, 102 Main Street, Granger, Washington, beginning at the hour of 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 16, 2018.

Application LU-2018-02 will be considered by the Hearings Examiner for the City of Granger at an open recorded hearing at Granger City Hall, 102 Main Street, Granger, Washington, be-ginning at the hour of 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 16, 2018. All are invited to attend these public hearings and submit written and/or oral comments concerning these applications. The files containing the complete application are available for public review at Granger City Hall. Comments may also be submitted in writing to Granger City Hall, PO Box 1100, Granger, WA. 98932, prior to the hearings. Any questions concerning these applications may be directed to City Hall at (509) 854-1725.

PUBLISHED: August 1, 2018

Alice Koerner, City Clerk/Treasurer

City of Granger

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

August 1, 2018