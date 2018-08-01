City of Mabton
PASSED THE FOLLOWING ORDINANCE
Ordinance No. 2018-1119
An Ordinance 2018-1119 Adopting Temporarily Increasing the Stipend for Mayor Compensation. Passed July 24, 2018.
A complete copy of the full text of these Ordinances are available online at www.mabton-wa.gov/ordinances.
/s/ Sylvia Sanchez, City Clerk
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
August 1, 2108
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment