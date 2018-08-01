Daily Sun logo

City of Mabton

As of Wednesday, August 1, 2018

City of Mabton

PASSED THE FOLLOWING ORDINANCE

Ordinance No. 2018-1119

An Ordinance 2018-1119 Adopting Temporarily Increasing the Stipend for Mayor Compensation. Passed July 24, 2018.

A complete copy of the full text of these Ordinances are available online at www.mabton-wa.gov/ordinances.

/s/ Sylvia Sanchez, City Clerk

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

August 1, 2108

