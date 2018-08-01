Francis L. Polk of Wapato, Wash. died July 31, 2018 in Yakima, Wash. at the age of 46.

She was born in Toppenish, Wash. on Dec. 29, 1971.

Dressing is Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, Wash. with over-night services to follow at the Toppenish Longhouse. Burial is Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 at sunrise at the Union Gap Cemetery.

Condolences can be sent at www.valleyhillsfh.com.