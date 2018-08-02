NOTICE OF SURPLUS ITEMS

The Mabton School District Board of Directors has declared technology and miscellaneous equipment and other items as surplus and has authorized their sale.

The items will be available for pur­chase by public and private schools in the State of Washington on August 13-15, 2018. Any remaining items will be available to the public on August 16, 2018. The items will all be sold as is/where is and all sales are final. For a complete list, please visit our district website at www.msd120.org. If you are inter­ested in viewing the items, please contact the school district at 509-894-4852.

August 1 and 3, 2018