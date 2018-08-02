Return to:

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

Pursuant to Revised Code of Washington

Chapter RCW 61.24, et seq.

Reference number(s) of related document: 7744406

Grantor(s): Maria G. Maes, a single person

Grantee(s): Yakima Valley Credit Union, now Solarity Credit Union.

Abbreviated Legal Description: That portions of Lots 38 & 39, FIRST ADDITION TO SUBURBAN ACRE HOMES, according to the plat thereof recorded in Volume "B" of Plats, Page 72,

Complete legal description is on page 1 of this document.

Assessor's Tax Parcel ID No.: 181326-44410

I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on Friday, August 31, 2018, at the hour of 9:30 a.m., at the front steps of 2nd St. (main entrance) of the Yakima County Courthouse located at Yakima, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the county of Yakima, state of Washington, to wit:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

That portions of Lots 38 & 39, FIRST ADDITION TO SUBURBAN ACRE HOMES, according to the plat thereof recorded in Volume "B" of Plats, Page 72, records of Yakima County, Washington, described as follows:

Beginning at a point on the North line of said Plat, a distance of 360.78 feet West of the Northeast corner of Lot 37 of said Plat;

Thence South and parallel with the West line of said plat, a distance of 164.75 feet;

Thence East 72.2 feet the true point of beginning;

Thence South 144.75 feet;

Thence East 72.2 feet;

Thence North 144.75 feet;

Thence West 72.2 feet to the point of beginning;

Situate in Yakima County, Washington

PARCEL NO.:181326-44410

COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 1901 W. Mead, Yakima, WA 98902

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated November 4, 2011, and recorded November 8, 2011 under Auditor's File No. 7744406 records of Yakima County, Washington, from Maria G. Maes Grantor; to Valley Title Guaranty, as Trustee; to secure an obligation in favor of Yakima Valley Credit Union, now known as Solarity Credit Union as Beneficiary.

II.No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any court by reason of the Borrower's or Grantor's default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made are as follows:

A. Default on Secured Obligation: Failure to pay, when due, the following amounts, which are now in arrears:

(1.) Payments due in the monthly amount of $850.00 from November 1, 2017 through April 1, 2018 $5,100.00

(2.) Late charges to date in the amount of: $156.65

(3) Forced Place Insurance/miscellaneous fees $106.88 TOTAL$ 5,363.53

B. Default Other Than on Secured Obligation:

(1.) Provide proof of property insurance with Beneficiary as loss payee.

(2.) Delinquent taxes from __- through Present (estimated)

$ unknown _

IV.The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $106,490.65 together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured from October 1, 2017, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on August 31, 2018. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III, must be cured by August 20, 2018 to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated, if at any time before August 20, 2018, and before the sale by Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligations and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor, at the following addresses:

Estate of Maria G. Maes

c/o Fredrick Davis

1901 W. Mead Ave.

Yakima, WA 98902

Estate of Maria G. Maes

c/o Fredrick Davis

78 Thomas St.

Richland, WA 99354

by both First-Class Mail and Certified Mail on March 9, 2018, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on March 10, 2018, with said written Notice of Default, or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I, above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.The Trustee, whose name and address are set forth below, will provide, in writing, to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those whole hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee's Sale.

X.NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the Trustee's Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th (twentieth) day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants and tenants. After the 20th (twentieth) day following the sale, the purchaser has the right to evict occupants and tenants by summary proceedings under the Unlawful Detainer Act, Chapter 59.12 RCW.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME

You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission

Telephone: 1-877-8944663 Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consu-mers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development

Telephone: 1-800-569-4287 Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/in-dex.cfm?weblistaction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hot-line for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and at-torneys

Telephone:1-800-606-6819 Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

PURSUANT TO THE FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT, IT IS REQUIRED THAT WE STATE THE FOLLOWING TO YOU: THIS DOCUMENT IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Dated and signed this 17th day of April 2018.

HALVERSON NORTHWEST LAW GROUP P.C.

By: /s/Carter L. Fjeld, Successor Trustee

405 East Lincoln Avenue

P.O. Box 22550

Yakima, Washington 98907

(509) 248-6030

STATE OF WASHINGTON )

) ss.

COUNTY OF YAKIMA)

On this day personally appeared before me CARTER L. FJELD, to me known to be the TRUSTEE described in and who executed the within and foregoing NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE, and acknowledged that he signed the same as his free and voluntary act and deed, for the uses and purposes therein mentioned.

Given under my hand and official seal this 17th day of April 2018.

Print Name Issac Garcia Notary Public in and for the state of Washington.Residing at Yakima.

Commission expires. 4-24-19

