Silvio Ruben Olney, 40, of Yakima, Wash. died in Yakima, Wash. on July 30, 2018.

He was born in Yakima, Wash. on May 13, 1978.

Visitation is Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 from noon to 4 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, Wash.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.