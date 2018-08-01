IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF YAKIMA

No. 18-2-00282-39

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATON

AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DAVID M. SUTHER-LAND; SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; JANE SUTHERLAND; RICHARD SUTHERLAND; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY,

Defendants.

To: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DAVID M. SUTHERLAND and the OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID DEFENDANTS:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 25th day of July, 2018, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, McCarthy & Holthus, LLP at the office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The basis for the complaint is a foreclosure of the property commonly known as 307 S Division Street, Toppenish, WA 98948, Yakima County, Washing-ton as a result of a default under the terms of the note and deed of trust.

DATED: July 16, 2018

McCarthy & Holthus, LLP

/s/ Warren Lance

Warren Lance WSBA No. 51586

108 1st Avenue South, Ste. 300

Seattle, WA 98104

Attorneys for Plaintiff

(206)319-9100

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

July 25, and August 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2018