IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF YAKIMA

Case No.: 18-2-00807-39

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR THE CIM TRUST 2016-1, MORTGAGE-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2016-1,

Plaintiff,

vs.

DONALD E. THOMAS; THE UN-KNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF PATRICIA A. THOMAS; RESIDENTIAL FUNDING COMPANY LLC FKA RESIDENTIAL FUNDING CORPORATION; HOUSEHOLD REALTY CORPORATION OF VIRGINIA; MIDLAND FUNDING, LLC; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY,

Defendants.

To: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF PATRICIA A. THOMAS; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID DEFENDANTS:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 18 day of July, 2018, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR THE CIM TRUST 2016-1, MORTGAGE-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2016-1, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, McCarthy & Holthus, LLP at the office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The basis for the complaint is a foreclosure of the property commonly known as 377 Tibbling Road, Selah, WA 98942, Yakima County, Washington as a result of a de-fault under the terms of the note and deed of trust.

DATED: July 11, 2018

McCarthy & Holthus, LLP

/s/ Warren Lance

_ Wendy Walter WSBA No. 33809

x Warren Lance No. 51586

_ Rhiannon Funke WSBA No. 52227

108 1st Avenue South, Ste. 300

Seattle, WA 98104

Attorneys for Plaintiff

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

July 18, 25, August 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2018