IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

No. 16-2-00382-39

SHERIFF'S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ESTATE OF DIANE L. SJOGREN AKA DIANE LYNN SJOGREN, an estate; RYAN THOMAS SJOGREN, heir; JEFF DOUGLAS SJOGREN, an heir; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ESTATE OF DIANE L. SJOGREN AKA DIANE LYNN SJOGREN, heirs; CITIFINAN-CIAL, INC., a corporation; and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiff's title, or any cloud on Plaintiff's title to the Property, collectively designated as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive.

Defendants.

TO: Defendant(s), ESTATE OF DIANE L. SJOGREN AKA DIANE LYNN SJOGREN, an estate; et al Debtor(s),

The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described be-low to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:

Lot 1, Block 1, Prior's Subdivision of Lot 19 in ONTARIO LAND COMPANY'S GARDEN LOTS, re-corded in Volume "D" of Plats, Page 45, records of Yakima County, Washington.

Tax Parcel No. 181325-31553

and commonly known as: 1110 Pleasant Ave, Yakima, WA 98902

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday the 31st day of August 2018

Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.

128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington

The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $189,956.58 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at the ad-dress listed below.

DATED this 18th day of July 2018. BRIAN WINTER, SHERIFF

YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON

Virginia Conway, Records Super-visor

Address: Yakima County Sheriff's Office

P.O. Box 1388 98907

1822 S. 1st Street

Yakima, WA 98903

(509) 574-2520

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

July 18, 25, August 1 and 8, 2018