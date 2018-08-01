IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

No. 17-2-02760-39

SHERIFF'S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE ESTATE OF MARIA V. MARTINEZ; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, AND ASSIGNEES OF MARIA V. MARTINEZ; MARILOU M. PEREZ; MARIO A. MARTINEZ; MARGARET M. PALACIOS; SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 322 NORTH AVENUE, SUNNYSIDE, WA 98944

Defendant.

TO: Defendant(s), THE ESTATE OF MARIA V. MARTINEZ; et al Debtor(s),

The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:

LOT 2, BLOCK 2, GIL'S ADDITION, RECORDED IN VOLUME "N" OF PLATS, PAGE 11, RECORDS OF YAKIMA COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

Tax Parcel No. 221024-33423

and commonly known as: 322 North Ave, Sunnyside, WA 98944

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday the 31st day of August 2018

Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.

128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington

The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $112,005.93 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at the address listed below.

DATED this 13th day of July 2018. BRIAN WINTER, SHERIFF

YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON

BY Virginia Conway, Records Supervisor

Address: Yakima County Sheriff's Office

P.O. Box 1388 98907

1822 S. 1st Street

Yakima, WA 98903

(509) 574-2520

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

July 18, 25, August 1 and 8, 2018