IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

No. 18-2-00950-39

SHERIFF'S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

THE CONFEDERATED TRIBES AND BANDS OF THE YAKAMA NATION acting through YAKAMA NATION CREDIT ENTERPRISE, an enterprise of the CONFEDERATED TRIBES AND BANDS OF THE YAKAMA NATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

DARRYL R. ARMOUR, an individual; the marital community of DARRYL R. ARMOUR & SALLY ARMOUR, husband and wife; SALLY ARMOUR, an individual; & TENANTS OR PARTIES IN POSSESSION OF THE PREMISE located at on property with TAX PARCEL NO. 201003-24441,

Defendants.

TO: Defendant(s), DARRYL R. ARMOUR; et al Debtor(s),

The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:

The South 70 feet of the North 160 feet of Lot 18, of ROBBINS ACRE TRACTS, as recorded in Volume "B" of Plats, Page 98, records of Yakima County, Washington.

EXCEPT the East 10 feet for alley.

Tax Parcel No. 201003-24441 and commonly known as: 404 North Date Street, Toppenish, WA 98948

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday the 31st day of August 2018

Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.

128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington

The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $100,061.47 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at the ad-dress listed below.

DATED this 13th day of July 2018. BRIAN WINTER, SHERIFF

YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON

BY: Virginia Conway, Records Supervisor

Address: Yakima County Sheriff's Office

P.O. Box 1388 98907

1822 S. 1st Street

Yakima, WA 98903

(509) 574-2520

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

July 18, 25, August 1 and 8, 2018