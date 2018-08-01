Yakima County HOME Consortium - LEGAL NOTICE

YAKIMA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SERVICES NOTICE OF FUNDS AVAILABLE TO SUPPORT HOUSING PROJECTS THAT ARE AFFORDABLE TO LOW AND VERY LOW-INCOME PERSONS WITH IN-COMES AT OR BELOW 80 PERCENT (80%) OF THE AREA MEDIAN INCOME.

Yakima County officials are soliciting project proposals for funding from the HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME) and local funding from 2060 filing fees revenue. Federal funding for HOME totals approximately $341,455. Local funding (2060) totals approximately $52,528. Total available funding is approximately $393,983. Projects must be eligible activities as outlined in the application packet. Application materials can be found online on the official Yakima County website at http://www.yakimacounty.us/1423/HOME-Consortium starting Thursday July 19th, 2018.

A grant workshop will be held for all potential applicants on, Thursday August 9th, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m at the Yakima County Courthouse, Fourth Floor, 128 North Second Street, Yakima, Washington 98901.

All completed applications must be submitted by 3:00 pm on Thursday August 30, 2018, to the Yakima County Department of Public Services, Fourth Floor, Yakima County Courthouse, 128 North Second Street, Yakima, Washington 98901.

Contact Person: Andrea Reyes

Program Manager/HOME Administrator

Phone: (509) 574-2239

Fax: (509) 574-2301

For Applications to be Mailed Out:

Contact: Keri Larson

Housing Specialist

Phone: 509-574-2300

Fax: 509-574-2301

DONE this 17th day of July 2018.

ATTEST: /s/Rachel Michael, Clerk of the Board

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

July 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30, August 1, 3, 6 and 8, 2018