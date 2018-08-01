Yakima County Notice of Public Meeting
Lower Yakima Valley Groundwater Advisory Committee
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Yakima County is holding a public meeting of the Lower Yakima Valley Groundwater Advisory Committee on Thursday, August 9, 2018, at 5:00 PM at Denny Blaine Boardroom, Sunnyside School District No. 201, 810 E. Custer, Sunnyside, WA 98944 pursuant to Chapter 173-100-080 WAC Ground Water Management Areas and Programs.
For Additional Information
To learn more about the Lower Yakima Valley Groundwater Management Area, the Groundwater Advisory Committee, and its goals and objectives, please see the Lower Yakima Valley Groundwater Management Area on the County webpage at: http://www.yakimacounty.us/gwma/
For more information about the meeting, please contact Lisa Freund, Yakima County Public Services Administrative Manager at 574-2300.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this program, you may be entitled to receive certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at Yakima County no later than forty-eight (48) hours prior to the date service is needed.
Yakima County ADA Coordinator
128 N. 2nd Street, Room B27
Yakima, WA 98901
(509) 574-2210
7-1-1 or 1-800-833-6384 (Washington Relay Services for deaf and hard of hearing)
Dated this Tuesday, July 31, 2018
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
August 1, 2018
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment