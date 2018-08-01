Yakima County Notice of Public Meeting

Lower Yakima Valley Groundwater Advisory Committee

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Yakima County is holding a public meeting of the Lower Yakima Valley Groundwater Advisory Committee on Thursday, August 9, 2018, at 5:00 PM at Denny Blaine Boardroom, Sunnyside School District No. 201, 810 E. Custer, Sunnyside, WA 98944 pursuant to Chapter 173-100-080 WAC Ground Water Management Areas and Programs.

For Additional Information

To learn more about the Lower Yakima Valley Groundwater Management Area, the Groundwater Advisory Committee, and its goals and objectives, please see the Lower Yakima Valley Groundwater Management Area on the County webpage at: http://www.yakimacounty.us/gwma/

For more information about the meeting, please contact Lisa Freund, Yakima County Public Services Administrative Manager at 574-2300.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this program, you may be entitled to receive certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at Yakima County no later than forty-eight (48) hours prior to the date service is needed.

Yakima County ADA Coordinator

128 N. 2nd Street, Room B27

Yakima, WA 98901

(509) 574-2210

7-1-1 or 1-800-833-6384 (Washington Relay Services for deaf and hard of hearing)

Dated this Tuesday, July 31, 2018

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

August 1, 2018