ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

As of Friday, August 3, 2018

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

Sale begins at 11:00 a.m.,

Wednesday, August 8, 2018,

at D.C. Towing, 2681 Donald

Wapato Road, Wapato, WA.

Vehicles may be viewed one hour

prior to the sale.

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

August 3, 2018

