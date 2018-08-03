As of Friday, August 3, 2018
ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
Sale begins at 11:00 a.m.,
Wednesday, August 8, 2018,
at D.C. Towing, 2681 Donald
Wapato Road, Wapato, WA.
Vehicles may be viewed one hour
prior to the sale.
August 3, 2018
August 3, 2018
Comments
