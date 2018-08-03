THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF YAKIMA

Case No.: 18-2-00848-39

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, AS SUCCESSOR-IN-INTEREST TO BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., AS TRUSTEE, AS SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR THE HOLDERS OF THE AC-CREDITED MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2005-3 ASSET BACKED NOTES,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF CARL R. CRAMER; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF LOUISE A. SLAMP CRAMER; ALLIANCEONE RECEIVABLES MANAGEMENT, INC.; DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY - INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; EVA HURD; MICHELLE MCENULTY; LORI BACCA; KRISTINA PETERSEN; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY,

Defendants.

To: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF CARL R. CRAMER; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF LOUISE A. SLAMP CRAMER; KRISTINA PETERSEN

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID DEFENDANTS:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 27th day of July, 2018, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, AS SUCCESSOR-IN-INTEREST TO BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., AS TRUSTEE, AS SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIA-TION, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR THE HOLDERS OF THE ACCREDITED MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2005-3 ASSET BACKED NOTES, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, McCarthy & Holthus, LLP at the office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The basis for the complaint is a foreclosure of the property commonly known as 1 North 36th Ave, Yakima, WA 98902, Yakima County, Washing-ton as a result of a default under the terms of the note and deed of trust.

DATED: July 16, 2018

McCarthy & Holthus, LLP

/s/ Warren Lance

_ Wendy Walter WSBA No. 33809

x Warren Lance WSBA No. 51586

108 1st Avenue South, Ste. 300

Seattle, WA 98104

Attorneys for Plaintiff

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

July 27, August 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2018