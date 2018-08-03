SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF YAKIMA

No. 18-2-02188-39

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF REVAH L. LOCKE aka CONNIE REVAH L. LOCKE,

Defendants.

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF REVAH L. LOCKE AKA CONNIE REVAH L. LOCKE

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 27th day of July, 2018, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The basis for the complaint is to quiet title to Property commonly known as 130 Missouri Ave Selah, WA 98942.

DATED July 25, 2018

/s/ Joseph Ward McIntosh

Joseph Ward McIntosh, WSBA #39470

Attorney for Plaintiff

McCarthy & Holthus, LLP

108 1st Ave S, Ste 300

Seattle, WA 98104

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

July 27, August 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2018