SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

No. 18-4-004173-9

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In Re the Estate of

JAMES MICHAEL OLIVERO,

Decedent.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent that arose before the Decedent's death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative's attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the pro-bate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (a) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (b) Four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent's probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of first publication: July 27, 2018

JEFF OLIVERO, Personal Rep.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

DAVID E. MACK, WSBA #47452

Address for Mailing or Service:

LYON WEIGAND & GUSTAFSON PS

222 North Third Street

P. O. Box 1689

Yakima, WA 98907-1689

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

July 27, August 3 and 10, 2018