IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

No. 16-2-00486-39

SHERIFF'S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

LOANDEPOT.COM, LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

RODNEY M. JAY, an individual; STATE OF WASHINGTON, a government entity; and all other persons, parties, or occupants unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiff's title, or any cloud on Plaintiff's title to the Property.

Defendants.

TO: Defendant(s), RODNEY M. JAY, an individual; STATE OF WASHINGTON, a government entity; et al Debtor(s),

The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:

Lot 2, WASHINGTON SQUARE, according to the plat thereof Re-corded in Volume "F" of Plats. Page 27, Yakima County, Washington

Tax Parcel No:181324-32517

and commonly known as: 1509 Mount Vernon Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday the 14th day of September 2018

Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.

128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington

The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $143,282.45 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at the address listed below.

DATED this 31st day of July 2018.

BRIAN WINTER,

SHERIFF YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON

BY:/s/Virginia Conway, Records Supervisor

Address: Yakima County Sheriff's Office

P.O. Box 1388 98907

1822 S. 1st Street

Yakima, WA 98903

(509) 574-2520

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

August 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2018