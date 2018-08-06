Daily Sun logo

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

As of Monday, August 6, 2018

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

Friday, August 10, 2018 at

10 a.m. -1:00 p.m.

Viewing one hour before sale.

Douglas Towing at

2681 Donald Wapato Rd

Wapato, Wa. 98951

(509)877-8887.

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

August 6, 2018

﻿

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News and Information from our Community Partners

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS