College has new Bachelor program for education

Yakima Valley College hosts the opening session for its brand-new Teacher Education program Wednesday, August 8, as 31 students begin their journey towards a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Teacher Education.

This new program was created in response to requests from local school district leaders, who identified an ever-increasing demand for teachers in our community.

The college welcomes a diverse inaugural cohort of students, many of whom are YVC graduates and members of the Yakima Valley community. Half of these trailblazing students are currently employed in local school districts in para-professional or support staff positions.

The Bachelor degree program is a residency-based model where teacher candidates are placed in schools from the start of the program, working closely with mentor teachers and building staff.

The college has entered into agreements with local school districts, to place students within the Pre-K thru 8th grades. The goal is to prepare, graduate and certify competent, diverse teachers for Yakima Valley schools.

Leaders from local school districts, who are both competent in knowledge and practice, and committed to leadership and advocacy for social justice in education helped form the advisory panel that developed the curriculum.

The program prepares candidates for the Elementary Education endorsement (K-8), with options to add endorsements in Early Childhood Education (P-3) or English Language Learners.