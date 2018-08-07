Election day is tomorrow

Voters are reminded to turn in their ballots no later than 8 p.m. tomorrow, Tuesday.

Filling out ballots and mailing them into the election office has been made simpler for this year’s primary election. There’s no need to pay for postage.

On the ballot for tomorrow’s election are races for state Legislative District 15 – Senator and Representatives for both position No. 1 and 2; County positions — auditor, clerk, commissioner for district No. 3, coroner, prosecuting attorney, sheriff and treasurer; and Yakima County District Court judge positions 1-4.

The judges are running uncontested, as is the county treasurer, prosecuting attorney, auditor and assessor.

There is a four-way race for sheriff, 3-way race for coroner, 7-person race for commissioner and 2-person competition for clerk.

The Top 2 candidates in all races will win a position on the Nov. 6 general election ballot.