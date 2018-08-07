Local mom takes to the track, wins three championships

Not every woman who’s ever been a track competitor is ready and willing to take on a major track and field competition.

But, Sunnyside’s Christy Borders, 30, did just that last weekend, and won the national championship in her three individual events, as well as All American honors.

A former Sunnyside High School athlete, who competed for Eastern Washington University, it had been a few years since Borders competed.

Her best time in the 100m hurdles while an Eagle was 14.68. She had a 37-foot triple jump personal record, and a mid-15 in the long jump.

A couple years after college, Borders became a mom. She now has three daughters.

But a couple years ago, when her sister Jessica Linde was preparing for her senior year at Sunnyside High School, Borders began training alongside her.

“I was inspired by my love of coaching,” Borders, a track and field coach for the Grizzlies, said.

The harrier rediscovered her love of the sport, and at the Pasco Invite this past spring, she learned there are opportunities for track and field athletes after college.

The director of the U.S.A. Track and Field Championships in Spokane was handing out information about this year’s national meet.

“She remembered me,” Borders said, noting the woman remembered Borders’ collegiate career.

“It gave me a new goal to work on,” Borders said.

She began eating well, weight lifting and sprint workouts.

Borders feels better about herself as a result of her old, new love of the sport she embraced as a youngster.

“Sometimes moms become so focused on the needs of others, they lose a sense of self,” she said.

Her family has been supportive, as well. “I feel more passionate about life,” Borders said, stating she is encouraged by her family.

Having her three daughters at the national meet, cheering her on, gives her a great sense of pride.

“I look forward to continuing to compete,” Borders said.

Doing what she loves gives her an outlet for inspiring others, reigniting the passion of others who enjoy track and field, and being a role model for her children.

The accomplishment of winning the three events she competed in July 26-29 — 100m hurdles, triple jump and long jump — boosted her enthusiasm. She competed unattached but has plans to join the Southwest Sprinters Track club.

Although the organization is based in Texas, it provides support for individuals all over the U.S., Borders said.

“It opens up a new community to me,” she said. “And, it helps build camaraderie.”

She remembers from her collegiate years there being a masters division at a lot of meets.

Borders said age doesn’t have to limit a person who is passionate about a sport.

In fact, there was a 75-year-old female competitor in 10 events and a 100-year-old male in the 400m run at the Spokane meet.

“I regret not competing in the pentathlon,” Borders said. “I plan to add it.”

Her goal… “to compete with my sister when she turns 30.”

For now, Borders is proud to have finished in a time of 16.48 in the 100m hurdles, leapt a distance of 10.17 meters in the triple jump and 4.89 meters in the long jump for top honors in each.