Numbers low, but playing with heart

The Grandview Grid Kid program started practice last Wednesday, and the numbers are still a little low for their liking.

“This is the second year without an A squad,” Coach Fonzie Lopez said.

The A squad typically consists of 12 and 13-year-olds. But, the kids in that age bracket are playing on the B squad with 10 and 11-year-olds.

There is only one other team representing Grandview this season, the C squad (8 and 9-year-olds).

“There are about 50 kids this year,” Lopez said.

However, each of those kids is dedicated and hard at work, ready to play with their hearts.

Coaching staff includes Lopez, Joe Mora, Tony Stafford, Adam Pena and Jose Espindola.

The Grid Kid games take place each Saturday, beginning Aug. 25, in Sunnyside.