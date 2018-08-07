Realtors back incumbent candidates

Lower Yakima Valley Realtors Association Government Affairs Director Kenny Nelson of DK Bain Real Estate presents Sen. Jim Honeyford with a campaign contribution of $1,000 on Friday. The association is supporting Honeyford’s bid for re-election. Above, Realtor Dan Churchill and Nelson present incumbent candidate for the 15th Legislative District, Rep. Bruce Chandler, with the same contribution for his campaign.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment