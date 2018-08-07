Street fund meeting Tuesday night

PROSSER — The Prosser Transportation Benefit District board’s regular meeting will be held tonight at 6:30 p.m. at city council chambers at 601 7th St. in Prosser.
Members will discuss the transportation maintenance program, particularly pavement pulverization. They will review the proposed TBD budget for 2019.
