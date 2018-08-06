Superior Court of Washington, County of Yakima

18-30-0435-39

Summons Served by Publication (SMPB)

In re:

Petitioners: Angel Peterson

Nick Van Buskirk

And Respondents:

Naomi L. Peterson, DECEASED George W. Wise, III

Theodore Paul Peterson

Summons Served by Publication

To: George Wise, III, The other party has asked the court to:

Decide how the parents may claim the dependent children on their tax forms

Give custody of the children to a non-parent.

Order payment of court costs.

Order payment of lawyer and other professional fees and costs.

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.

Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this summons is published. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1.Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons.

Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.

2.Fill out a Response on this form (check the Response that matches the Petition):

FL Non-Parent 415, Response to Non-Parent Custody Petition

You can get the Response form and other forms you need at:

The Washington State Courts' website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

The Administrative Office of the Courts- call: (360) 705-5328

Washington LawHelp: www.washington/awhe/p.org, or

The Superior Court Clerk's office or county law library (for a fee).

3.Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other par-ties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4.File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk, Yakima County

128 No. Second St., Rm. 314 Yakima, WA, 98901

5.Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

/s/Teresita Varela,

WSBA No. 46603

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at Lawyer's address:

6 South 2nd Street Suite 905 Yakima, WA 98901

This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

July 16, 23, 30, August 6, 13 and 20, 2018