Joshua J. Busey

BAILEY & BUSEY PLLC

411 N. 2nd Street

Yakima, Washington 98901

Phone: 509.248.4282

Facsimile: 509.575.5661

EMail:joshua.busey.attorney@gmail.com

Attorneys for Personal Representative

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON YAKIMA COUNTY

NO. 18-4-00407-39

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN RE:

THE ESTATE OF MERCEDES A. EMMERSON,

Decedent.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in Section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: Monday, July 30, 2018

Estate Administrator:

Nenita A. Denton

Attorney for Estate Administrator: Joshua J. Busey

Address for Mailing or Service: Bailey & Busey, PLLC

411 N. 2nd St.

Yakima, WA 98901

Telephone: (509) 248-4282

/s/ Joshua J. Busey

Joshua J. Busey, WSBA 34312

Bailey & Busey, PLLC.

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

July 30, August 6 and 13, 2018