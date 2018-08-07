Teachers union unimpressed with district use of salary funds

In Grandview, teachers are trying to get the School District to increase their salaries with the more than $3 million allocated by the state for that purpose.

Between 60 and 70 educators and supporters were gathered Thursday before negotiations, the sixth session between the district and Grandview Education Association.

“The Grandview School District will be receiving an increase of over $3 million in salary allocation for certified teachers and staff for the 2018-19 school year,” Grandview Education Association President Tammie Carr said.

“Instead of providing these funds to increase our salary, the district’s proposals in bargaining so far have been to take away current compensation that we receive for extra duties and move that money to the salary schedule… and, they are calling it an increase in salary,” she said.

The district is proposing additional monies to the salary schedule, Carr noted.

However, she said the compensation offer isn’t close to the salary funding provided by the state for teacher salaries.

“The district must offer competitive salaries to attract and retain teachers and education professionals,” Carr said.

There has been an average loss of 25 to 35 teachers each year for the past few years, she said.

Those teachers left the district for others offering more attractive compensation and benefits, Carr said.

Grandview School District Executive Director of Human Resources Matt Mallery said Thursday’s negotiations ended with an offer of a 13 percent increase in base salaries. The district also offered 4 days per diem and an 8.2 percent increase in supplemental contracts.

That offer means the average salary would be $65,476 for teachers, he said.

The district’s finance director said the state is funding $65,216 of that per teacher per full time enrollment.

“We’re offering more than the state is giving us,” he said.

Additionally there are 8 supplemental days at a .55 percent value, and an increase in mandatory benefits, which bring the offer to an increase of 23.4 percent.

“The ag teacher, for example, can turn in 43 days (away from the classroom),” Shreeve said.

Other issues also remain unsettled.

Instructional methods and pacing of instruction for students is also a concern of the teachers union.

“Our teachers are being required to adhere to an instruction lesson pacing schedule that leaves many students behind,” Carr said.

The educators want the leeway to use professional judgement in monitoring student progress and adjusting the pace of instruction. They also want to be able to re-teach lessons, as needed, to provide students the opportunity to benefit from the instruction, she said.

“The district is insisting that they want to continue to dictate to teachers what we can teach and how fast we have to progress through lessons, even if students are left behind in the process,” Carr said.

Mallery, admitting to being vague, said the language the teachers union is using wasn’t something the district could agree to.

However, the district countered with what it believes is more workable, including the ability for teachers to confer with principals when there is an issue with students not understanding lessons.

Class size, particularly for special education, is another matter the educators and the district have yet to settle.

“We have negotiated class size limits for our general education students, and we need to continue to focus on ensuring appropriate class size numbers so teacher can give their student the individualized attention they need to learn,” Carr said.

The district’s special education classrooms are overcrowded, she said. Special education staff have large caseloads, as well.

This makes it challenging to address the needs of the students and to deliver programs and services promised by the district, Carr said.

She said the district has hired 33 fewer teachers than are funded by the state.

“There are two proposals,” Mallery said.

The IEP (individualized education program) caseload numbers are being addressed via an agreed upon enhancement in stipend.

The union, Mallery said, has proposed classroom size restrictions, but the district rejected the proposed 19 students per day for lower grades, and 28 per period in the upper grade levels.

“That’s tied to overage pay and isn’t affordable,” he said.

The next bargaining session is set for Aug. 10.

“We are committed to the process and are also bargaining with other groups in the district,” Mallery said.