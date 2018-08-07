Close call for cops Police officer and deputy nearly lose lives in DUI crash

— A woman believed to be driving under the influence nearly killed a Sunnyside Police officer and a Yakima County deputy early Saturday morning.

The law enforcement officers were finishing a call for service in the 1000 block of McClain Drive, north of city limits, just before 2 a.m. when a vehicle nearly struck them.

The duo was standing outside the driver’s side door of a sheriff’s patrol vehicle, conferring with another deputy at the time of the incident.

A vehicle traveling in the opposite direction crossed the roadway at an estimated speed of 40 to 50 mph and struck the rear side of the patrol vehicle, according to Yakima County Sgt. William Boyer.

The Sunnyside officer was between the two vehicles, and the deputy was able to run, he said.

Neither was injured, but they were missed by “only inches,” Boyer said.

“If either had been struck by the vehicle, they would have undoubtedly suffered serious injuries, if not killed,” he said.

The deputy inside the patrol vehicle suffered injuries, and the vehicle was extensively damaged, Boyer said, noting it may be deemed a total loss.

“The suspect attempted to flee the scene,” he said.

But, all three law enforcement officers quickly jumped into action and chased the 31-year-old woman from Outlook. She refused to comply, and officers had to forcibly subdue her to make the arrest, Boyer said.

“Fortunately, none of the involved parties appear to be seriously injured,” he said.

“This case demonstrates the danger law enforcement officers face every shift,” Boyer said. “The three officers demonstrated great professionalism by quickly taking the suspect into custody with only necessary force being used to stop this suspect from further endangering the community.”

The Washington State Patrol is handling the collision and criminal investigation at the requested of the Sheriff’s Office.

