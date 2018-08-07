Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE
AUGUST 6
Suspicious circumstance on Hedrick Place at Cherry Lane.
Business alarm on East Second Street.
Malicious mischief on Ash Street.
Domestic disturbance on Hillcrest Road.
Hit-and-run crash on Hillcrest Road at Stassen Way.
Theft on Sandy Lane.
Assist resident on West Fifth Street.
Non-injury crash on Highland Road.
Noise complaint on Grandridge Road.
Animal problem on West Third Street.
Assist resident on Wolfe Lane.
Information on East Fourth Street.
Animal problem on Elm Street.
Wanted person on Carriage Square Drive.
Business alarm on Division Street.
Suspicious circumstance on South Euclid Road.
Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street.
Parking problem on East Fourth Street at Cedar Street.
Runaway juvenile on East Wine Country Road.
Trespassing on East Wine Country Road.
AUGUST 7
Assist agency on East Third Street.
Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.
Assist agency on Stover Road at North Forsell Road.
GRANGER POLICE
AUGUST 6
Theft on La Pierre Road.
Suspicious circumstance on B Street.
SUNNYSIDE POLICE
AUGUST 6
Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.
Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.
Malicious mischief on East Lincoln Avenue.
Malicious mischief on East Lincoln Avenue.
Theft on South Fourth Street.
Residential alarm on South First Street.
Malicious mischief on South Sixth Street.
Threats on East Harrison Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance on East Yakima Valley Highway.
Traffic hazard on East Lincoln Avenue at Yakima Valley Highway.
Fraud on East Lincoln Avenue.
Information on South 16th Street.
Vehicle prowl on Yakima Valley Highway.
Domestic disturbance on East Yakima Valley Highway.
Lost property on South 13th Street.
Resident dispute on East Decatur Avenue.
Assist resident on West Yakima Valley Highway.
Animal problem on Otis Avenue.
Animal problem West Grandview Avenue.
Business alarm on Midvale Road.
Malicious mischief on West Grandview Avenue.
Domestic disturbance on Crescent Avenue.
Court order violation on East Decatur Avenue.
Traffic hazard on North Avenue at Cemetery Road.
Traffic offense on Gregory Avenue.
Disorderly on McClain Drive.
Assist agency on South 16th Street.
Noise complaint on South Ninth Street.
Assist agency on South Street.
Suspicious circumstance on West Yakima Valley Highway.
Welfare check on South Sixth Street.
Welfare check on McClain Drive.
Welfare check on McClain Drive.
Malicious mischief on South Seventh Street.
Suspicious circumstance on South 13th Street at East Avenue.
AUGUST 7
Prisoner transport to Yakima County Jail on North Front Street.
Domestic disturbance on Van Belle Road.
Warrant service on South Eighth Street.
Assist agency on South First Street.
Suspicious circumstance on Grant Avenue at Park Drive.
Domestic disturbance on South 11th Street.
Unsecure premises on Midvale Road.
WAPATO POLICE
AUGUST 6
Assist agency on South Wapato Avenue.
Animal problem on South Naches Avenue.
Information on South Simcoe Avenue.
Resident dispute on West Second Street.
Information on South Wasco Avenue.
Non-injury crash on West First Street.
Assist agency on Egan Road.
Intoxication on East Fourth Street.
YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF
AUGUST 6
Animal problem on Durham Road, Zillah.
Livestock incident on Yakima Valley Highway at Cutler.
Wanted person on Durham Road, Zillah.
Burglary on East Zillah Drive, Granger.
Malicious mischief on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.
Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway.
Theft on Gurley Road, Outlook.
Welfare check on Buena Loop Road at Buena Road.
Assist agency on Glade Road at Alderdale Road, Mabton.
Malicious mischief on East Parker Heights Road, Wapato.
Traffic stop on North Track, Wapato.
Theft on High School Road at Phillips.
Sex crime on Beckner Alley, Sunnyside.
Livestock incident on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.
Weapon offense on Meadowlark Lane, Moxee.
Business alarm on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.
Assist agency on West Second Street, Wapato.
Animal problem on state Highway 22, Mabton.
Court order violation on Rose Street, Mabton.
Residential alarm on Higgins Lane, Wapato.
Business alarm on Konnowac Pass Road.
Domestic disturbance on Egan Road, Wapato.
Domestic disturbance on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.
Welfare check on North Street, Mabton.
AUGUST 7
Livestock incident on Stover Road at North Forsell Road.
Suspicious circumstance on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.
Suspicious circumstances on Grant Avenue at Park Drive, Sunnyside.
Business alarm on Branch Road, Wapato.
ZILLAH POLICE
AUGUST 6
Assist agency on Buena Loop Road at Buena Road.
Disorderly on Seventh Street.
Assist agency on Highway 97.
