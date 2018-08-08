Armando Chavez, 29, of Grandview, Wash., died Aug. 3, 2018 in Sunnyside, Wash.
He was born April 23, 1989 in Prosser, Wash.
Viewing and visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, from 2-8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, Wash. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary starting at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian burial is Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview, Wash. with burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery, in Grandview, Wash.
Those wishing to sign Armando’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
