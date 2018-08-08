Bryon Begaye of Granger, Wash. died Aug. 6, 2018 in Sunnyside, Wash. at the age of 46.

He was born in Tuba City, Ariz. on Jan. 5, 1972.

Services for Bryon will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, at Valley Hills Fu-neral Home in Zillah, Wash. Burial will be at sunrise Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at Union Gap Cemetery.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.