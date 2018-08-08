Community comes together for National Night Out in Sunnyside

The community gathered last night to send a message, as well as to enjoy the food, games and other activities at Central Park in celebration of a National Night Out Against Crime.

National Night was organized and put on by the Sunnyside Police and Fire Departments, but they had volunteers all over the place, including the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Washington State Patrol.

There was not count of those attending, but probably nobody there would argue with an estimate of more than 1,000, with the greatest share being kids.

They played games, ran in and out of water, ate their fill of hot dogs and visited informational booths such as Hapo and Inspire.

Police Chief Al Escalera took a moment to thank all of the volunteers and guests.

National Night has been around for more than three decades. The idea was a night when kids and families declared their opposition to crime, especially crime involving drugs.

Just about every community in the Valley has a National Night Out Against Crime event.

Grandview’s National Night Out will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Westside Park next Tuesday, Aug. 14.

As in Sunnyside, kids will be able to enjoy a bouncy house, a water slide, face painting, free swimming and free food.