Family, kid events go on

There are still a few events remaining on the Sunnyside Parks and Recreation Department’s schedule.

There is the Movie-Dive featuring Finding Dory scheduled for August 22.

Watch a movie in the pool with the whole family, $3 before the event and $5 at the event.

You can pre-purchase the tickets at the Community Center and skip the lines and save money. There is additional information on the flyer.

There are also many different activities and classes happening at the Sunnyside Pool from August 20-31. There is a flyer with additional information.

Lastly, there will be a day-long soccer camp on August 28. The cost is $40, and that includes free swimming.