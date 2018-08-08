Grandview’s Childress makes it to final ballot

The contest for Yakima County Commissioner has its candidates, and both will likely have to wage an intense campaign to win.

It will be a city vs. country contest. It will be woman versus man and Democrat against Republican.

Top primary vote-getter was Susan Soto Palmer of Yakima. Second was Norm Childress of Grandview.

Both survived a seven-person primary election, but neither got even 30 percent of the vote.

In other primary contests of interest to the Lower Valley, Jeremie Dufault of Selah, who campaigned personally all over the place, topped the list for 15th District state representative position 2.

Dufault got 5,428 votes to swamp incumbent David Taylor with 2,342. Taylor was eliminated from the general election by A.J. Cooper with 3,025 votes.

There were no surprises in the 15th District senate and House position No. 1 races.

Incumbent Republican Jim Honeyford of Sunnyside received 7,427 votes (65.75 percent) to Sunnyside Democrat challenger Bengie Aguilar’s 3,834 (33.94 percent) for the state senate.

In the race for House of Representatives seat No. 1, Republican incumbent Bruce Chandler of Granger got 7,304 votes (65.10 percent) to 3,902 votes (34.78) for Democrat challenger Jack McIntire.

The Yakima County Sheriff primary was dominated by Bob Udell, the department’s current chief criminal detective. He received 10,570 votes for 49.11 percent.

The second person to make the November ballot in this race was Yakima’s Nolan Wentz with 4,340 votes for 20.16 percent.

Dave Simmons of Zillah finished third with 4,227 votes for 19.64 percent.

In the contest of the 4th District U.S. House of Representatives race, Republican incumbent Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside picked off 15,184 votes, or 62.4 percent.

The challenger, Democrat Christine Brown garnered 9,007 votes for 37.10 percent.

The election will be certified on August 21. Nothing is expected to change.

Childress is excited by the challenge ahead, but he said: “I am still trying to wrap my arms around getting through the primary.”

Handicapping the primary, he thought the battle would be for second place. While Palmer was the lone democrat, six candidates split the Republican vote.

“I consider it a win,” he said. “Now I have to roll up my sleeves and go to work. I need to get my message out there.”