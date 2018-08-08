Groundwater meeting to reveal where five years, $2.3 million ended up

DAILY SUN NEWS EDITORIAL

If you are concerned about safe water for human consumption, there will be a public meeting tomorrow afternoon that may be of interest to you.

The Lower Valley Groundwater Advisory Committee will meet for the last time at 5 p.m. in the Denny Blaine Building at 810 Custer in Sunnyside.

It promises to be a contentious affair. The 30-member committee was handed $2.3 million to work out a ground water management plan.

Now a good share of the members is unhappy with the results. They hope to gather enough support to vote it down.

The committee was given five years to turn the $2.3 million into a plan that works for everyone. Most of the money went back to the county as the committee paid for services, some members said, and the plan the committee developed is

“worthless,” according to one Sunnyside committee member.

It would be interesting to see, at least, where the $2.3 million went.