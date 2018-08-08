Martha J. Chism, age 84, of Grandview, Wash. went to be in the arms of her Heavenly “Daddy” on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Grandview, surrounded by close friends.



Martha was born on May 31, 1934 in Buffalo, N.Y., the daughter of Patricia Sharon Smith.



On Aug. 24, 1990, she married Russell A. Chism Jr. in Kennewick, Wash.



Martha was a rancher at heart and raised horses for a living. She enjoyed square dancing and horsemanship. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Grandview, Wash.



Martha is survived by her close friends and church family.

She is preceded in death by her mother Patricia Sharon Smith and husband Russell A. Chism Jr.

Memorial Service will be Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, located at 500 N. Elm St. in Grandview, Wash.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Church of the Nazarene in Grandview, Wash.



Those wishing to sign Martha’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.