Miss Sunnyside Candidate | Grace Van Belle

A young lady whose interests span from agriculture to sports is hoping to be crowned the 2018-19 Miss Sunnyside.

Grace Van Belle, 17, is the daughter of Chris and Sheryl Van Belle.

She has been involved in raising market hogs since she was very young and is active in the Sunnyside High School FFA chapter. She is also a pianist, plays volleyball, basketball and softball.

“My favorite sport is volleyball,” Van Belle said.

During the winter months, she likes to spend her free time enjoying winter sports such as snowboarding and snowmobiling with family and friends.

Summer months are filled with other family-friendly outdoor activities. She likes boating, which includes tubing, wakeboarding, kneeboarding and wake surfing.

Van Belle is also involved in her church youth group.

“I like to stay busy,” she said.

She wants to be Miss Sunnyside so she can focus her energy, serving as a role model for young children.

Van Belle also feels it is an important role that would allow her to become more involved in the community. “I want to get to know the people who make our community so amazing,” she said.

If she is named Miss Sunnyside, she wants to raise awareness regarding the importance of the development of early children’s social interaction skills.

“I want to host events for younger children, involving crafts, games and activities to help them develop new friendships,” Van Belle said.

Coming from a farming family, she believes she’s been taught to be diverse and always open to new experiences. She has also learned to be self-sufficient and confident.

Van Belle is one of 11 candidates who will grace the Sunnyside High School auditorium stage at 7 p.m. Sept. 11.