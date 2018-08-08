Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

AUGUST 7

Found property on Avenue E.

Theft on West Wine Country Road.

Assist resident on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Wolfe Lane.

Suspicious circumstance on South Euclid.

AUGUST 8

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

Runaway juvenile on Deangela Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Westridge Drive.

GRANGER POLICE

AUGUST 7

Burglary on Emerald Road.

Recovered stolen property on East A Street at Fifth Street.

Unknown crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

MABTON POLICE

AUGUST 7

Court order violation on East Lincoln Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

AUGUST 7

Welfare check on Waneta Road.

Malicious mischief on South Seventh Street.

Theft on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on East Harrison Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on Rouse Road.

Assist resident on Blaine Avenue.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Traffic stop on East Kearney Avenue.

Assist agency on East Decatur Avenue.

Traffic stop on East Lincoln Avenue at Hawthorn Drive.

Found property on South Fourth Street.

Vehicle theft on West South Hill Road.

Assist resident on West Maple Avenue.

Harassment on Blaine Avenue.

Resident complaint on South 16th Street at Gregory Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South 13th Street.

Abandoned vehicle on South 11th Street at East Ida Belle Street.

Domestic disturbance on Mayhew Street.

Assist resident on Barnard Boulevard.

Welfare check on West South Hill Road.

Business alarm on Scoon Road.

Juvenile problem on South Fourth Street.

Court order violation on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist resident on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Public service on South Fourth Street.

Noise complaint on Parkland Drive.

AUGUST 8

Assist agency on South First Street.

Prisoner transport to Yakima County Jail on North Front Street.

Assist resident on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Cemetery Road.

Malicious mischief on North Ninth Street, Yakima.

WAPATO POLICE

AUGUST 7

Welfare check on North Ahtanum Avenue.

Residential alarm on West Seventh Street.

Theft on West First Street.

Traffic stop on South Wapato Avenue.

Business alarm on South Camas Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Donald Road.

AUGUST 8

Suspicious circumstance on South Wapato Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

AUGUST 7

Residential alarm on Outlook Road, Sunnyside.

Vehicle theft on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Assist agency on Grey Road, Grandview.

Welfare check on Ridge Road, Mabton.

Abandoned vehicle on Old Inland Empire at Pleasant Avenue. Grandview.

Traffic hazard on Waneta Road at Braden Road, Grandview.

Welfare check Gulden Road, Mabton.

Livestock incident on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Livestock incident on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Burglary on Windy Point Drive, Wapato.

Hit-and-run crash on Yakima Valley Highway, Granger.

Unwanted guest on McDonald Road, Wapato.

Vehicle theft on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on McDonald Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on North Track, Wapato.

Harassment on East Fourth Street, Wapato.

Animal problem on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Livestock incident on Holaday Road, Mabton.

Traffic hazard on Northwest Crescent Avenue, Sunnyside.

AUGUST 8

Unknown crash on Interstate 82 West at Milepost 40 East, Wapato.

ZILLAH POLICE

AUGUST 7

Assist resident on Second Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Merclyn Lane.

Utility problem on Maple Way.

Non-injury crash on First Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Third Avenue.

Assist agency on East First Avenue, Toppenish.