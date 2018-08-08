Still good on irrigation water

The irrigation water availability report for July by the Yakima Basin Supply Alliance shows that the five Cascade Mountains reservoirs had 77 of capacity remaining at the end of July.
“That is 99 percent of average supply this time of year,” YBSA secretary Chuck Klarich said.
Releases from the reservoirs so far have totaled 110 percent of average for this time of year, he added.
“Assuming nothing major or catastrophic happens, we should have enough water for the rest of the season,” Klarich added.
