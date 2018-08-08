As of Wednesday, August 8, 2018
Terry Anne Wigley of Prosser, Wash. died in Richland, Wash. on Aug. 5, 2018 at the age of 64.
She was born Jan. 19, 1954 in Chicago Heights, Ill.
Per Terry’s request there won’t be any services.
Smith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
