Violet Hagensicker

Violet Marie Hagensicker, 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick, Wash.

Violet was a smart, witty, kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her soul was never complete after Ralph’s passing, and we are in comfort knowing that she is now lovingly wrapped in his arms.

Husband, Ralph F. Hagensicker; son, Brett William Hagensicker and two grandchildren, Travis Michael and Jessica Marie preceded her in death.

Granddaughter, Shawna Hagensicker, and grandson, Matt Hagensicker, always had a huge part of her heart.

Violet is survived by daughter Revelee, sons Stephen (Ruth), and Scott (Becky), six grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.