Kenneth Bear Chief of Toppenish, Wash. died Aug. 8, 2018 in Toppenish, Wash. at the age of 66.

He was born Dec. 24, 1951 in Yakima, Wash.

Overnight services are at the Yakama Nation Toppenish Community Center on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Burial is Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, at sunrise at the Smohalla Cemetery at Satus Point.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.