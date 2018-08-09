Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

AUGUST 8

Trespassing on Grandridge Road.

Utility problem on South Euclid Road.

Welfare check on East Wine Country Road.

Assist agency on Birch Street.

Information on West Second Street.

Injury crash on Mountainview Road at Grandridge Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Andrew Street.

Noise complaint on East Fifth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Vista Lane at Hillcrest Road.

AUGUST 9

Domestic disturbance on Ash Street.

Assist agency on Interstate 82 Eastbound at Milepost 71.

Suspicious circumstance on Puterbaugh Road at West Fifth Street.

GRANGER POLICE

AUGUST 8

Information on G Avenue.

Residential alarm on East E Street.

Attempt to locate on Fourth Street.

AUGUST 9

Suspicious circumstance on Fifth Street at Main Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

AUGUST 8

Malicious mischief on Kristen Avenue at South 15th Street.

Runaway juvenile on South 13th Street.

Trespassing on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Attempt to locate on Crescent Avenue at South First Street.

Assist agency on Cherry Avenue.

Attempt to locate on South 13th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Ninth Street.

Attempt to locate on South Ninth Street.

Animal problem on East Lincoln Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Traffic stop on East Edison Avenue at South Ninth Street.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem on East Edison Avenue at East Zillah Avenue.

Animal problem on Marj Way.

Non-injury crash on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic hazard on South First Street at East Edison Avenue.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Unwanted guest on Waneta Road.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on East Edison Avenue.

Residential alarm on Terry Street.

Shots fired on Boundary Road, Mabton.

Assist resident on West Edison Avenue.

Unwanted guest on West Grandview Avenue.

Assault on West Edison Avenue.

Malicious mischief on South 13th Street.

Threats on Bagley Drive.

Medical emergency on South 14th Street.

Found property on South Fourth Street.

Livestock incident on Outlook Road.

Traffic hazard on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic stop on West Yakima Valley Highway.

AUGUST 9

Assist agency on Tacoma Avenue.

Prisoner transport to Yakima County Jail on North Front Street, Yakima.

Assist agency on Interstate 82 Eastbound at Milepost 71.

Business alarm on East Railroad Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

AUGUST 8

Assist agency on East Second Avenue at state Highway 97.

Suspicious circumstance on West Seventh Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

AUGUST 8

Abandoned vehicle on Reeves Road at North Outlook Road, Outlook.

Attempt to locate on Durham Road, Zillah.

Residential alarm on state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident on Yakima Valley Highway at Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Industrial incident on Chaffee Road, Outlook.

Theft on Highland Drive, Zillah.

Welfare check on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Mabton.

Welfare check on Washout Road, Sunnyside.

Assist agency on West Interstate 82 at Milepost 28 West, Yakima.

Court order violation on South Ahtanum, Wapato.

Weapon offense on Boundary Road, Mabton.

Unknown crash on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Welfare check on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Fraud on Main Street, Mabton.

Animal problem on North Fourth Street, Grandview.

Business alarm on North Elm Street, Grandview.

Animal problem on North Fourth Street, Grandview.

Threats on Bagley Drive, Sunnyside.

Theft on Lombard Loop Road, Wapato.

Information on Sixth Avenue, Mabton.

Driving under the influence on Cleveland Road, Granger.

Traffic stop on West Interstate 82 at Milepost 57 West, Granger.

Illegal burning on Cielo Vista Lane at state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

Business alarm on Gilbert Road, Zillah.

AUGUST 9

Residential alarm on Wendell Phillips Road, Sunnyside,

ZILLAH POLICE

AUGUST 8

Suspicious circumstance on Second Avenue.

Animal noise on Fourth Avenue at Melrose Street.