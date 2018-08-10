Bickleton Car Show set for early September

The Alder Creek Pioneer Carousel Museum in Bickleton and the Studebaker Club are co-sponsoring the 11th annual Bickleton Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to spokesperson Barbara Gall, all classes of cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. There will be door prizes, raffles and trophies for all classes.



The show fills the entire main street of Bickleton with the big vendor and flea market at one end at the Grange Hall. Also available are several different venues to eat lunch and snacks.

“Last year, we had 135 entries, and quite a crowd came up just to take in the show,” Gall said.



Gall reminds folks that the Pioneer Carousel Museum will be open that day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Carousel Museum will be breaking ground soon for a 4,200 sq. ft. addition to the west. Funding for the addition was achieved as a grant from the State of Washington Capital Budget.



”The museum is really excited to get that on board and, hopefully, it will be enclosed before winter snow hits,” Gall said.



The addition will enable the museum to store and display larger farm items such as wagons, sleighs and grain machines that are nearing the end of their life span in barns, pastures and fields.

The museum is always ready for donations that might fit in that category of items from the pioneer days, Gall said.

This year the museum has highlighted the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI as well as some additions to the Veterans of all wars. There are many uniforms, metals, memorabilia and photographs of the members of eastern Klickitat County service men and women.



Some unusual items include a Norden Bombsite—the instrument that was used in WWII to navigate the big bombers above the clouds and successfully hit targets below without being shot down in the process. Another interesting object donated to the museum is a canon shell, one of 21 used at President Kennedy’s burial ceremony.



The museum is chock full of items of pioneer days, a 1919 Ford Truck, saddles, cowboy gear, button collection, extensive barbed wire collection, historic school display, a fabulous 52 frame arrow-head collection and all 24 carousel horses and 4 carriages of the 110 year old carousel.



There are also quite a few new Native American baskets, beading and displays loaned to the museum from some Yakama Tribal members.

The museum keeps the Native American people and artifacts close to heart. The Yakama, Rock Creek and Pine Creek friends were instrumental in the building of the Pioneer Picnic in early days, as far back as 1911.



“They would come some weeks ahead, putting up a village of tee-pees and then stay a few weeks after,” Gall said. “They would perform in the picnic activities as well as usually being the top winners of the exciting horse races.”