Budget group sets meeting

There will be nothing new the Prosser City Council’s budget and finance committee meets tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. at Council Chambers, 601 7th St.
Up for approval will be the July 24 meeting minutes and claim checks for the period ending August 14.
Up for discussion will be payroll and vacation buyouts for July.
